Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Returns to Raleigh for a Jam-Packed Weekend of Hot Rodding Fun
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association returns to Raleigh for a jam-packed weekend of hot rodding fun, April 19-21.
Join the cruising fun of the Goodguys North Carolina Nationals in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 19-21.
See thousands of classic trucks, hot rods and muscle cars like this 1965 GTO at the Goodguys North Carolina Nationals, April 19-21, in Raleigh.
There are plenty of unique, fun awards given away at the Goodguys Nationals in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 19-21.
The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association brings classic cars and family fun to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, April 19-21.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, is cruising back to Raleigh, North Carolina, for the 9th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by TREMEC! The event takes place April 19-21 and will pack the North Carolina State Fairgrounds with chrome, candied paint and the sound of horsepower emanating from classic muscle cars, vintage hot rods, customs and trick trucks.
Classic cars and trucks built in 1999 and earlier are welcome to take part in the show with many competing for a Finalist position in Goodguys’ coveted “Top 12” awards program including Muscle Car, Custom, Truck of the Year Early and Late, Custom Rod and Muscle Machine. Award-winning builder and former Goodguys “Trendsetter of the Year”, Jonathan Goolsby of Goolsby Customs will also be on hand to select the Top 10 Builders Choice rides of the weekend and on Sunday, the gates are open to American made or powered show cars of all years for Meguiar’s All American Sunday.
The family friendly event offers plenty of fun for kids including a chance to make and take a model car courtesy of Autoworld as well have some fun in the Family Fun Zone with free games, arts and crafts to enjoy. When the kids are done, head over to the Nitro Thunderfest to hear and feel the roar of vintage exhibition dragsters revving their fully-blown engines and make sure not to miss all the excitement of Saturday’s tire smoking burnout competition. There is also an Indoor Car Show, Swap Meet, Cars 4-Sale Corral and Manufacturers midway where you can speak directly to the product experts.
More racing excitement takes place as the Goodguys CPP Autocross racing series returns to Raleigh where drivers race around corners and dodge cones each day with hopes to qualify for the No Limit Engineering “Rumble in Raleigh” AutoCross Shootout on Saturday afternoon. The racing continues on Sunday with the Meguair’s All American Sunday AutoCross Shootout.
Saturday evening brings an an action-packed and metal-crunching Demolition Derby where competitors will beat, bounce and crash into each other on a slippery, red clay surface battling to be the last car running (extra ticket required).
The Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by TREMEC always delivers an entertaining weekend and gathering of cool cars, cool people and good times. For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/ncn
WHAT: Goodguys 9th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by TREMEC
WHERE: North Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27607
WHEN: April 19-21, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
TICKET INFO: Go to http://www.good-guys.com/ncn, Purchase at the gate or online
MEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets
Steven Bunker
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Goodguys 9th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by TREMEC