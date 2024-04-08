French Market & Carnival to Celebrate French Culture, Cuisine and Community in Silicon Valley
Our goal is to create an immersive experience where attendees can fully indulge in the delights of French cuisine, music, and craft while also learning more about our rich customs and traditions”APTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated French Market & Carnival is about to arrive in Silicon Valley on April 19 and 20, 2024. This much-awaited event is a vibrant celebration of French culture, cuisine, and community organized by Saratoga French Cultural Pre-school & Kindergarten in partnership with Alliance Française Silicon Valley and welcomes everyone to come along and join in the festivities. Come for a culinary voyage through France, savor captivating performances, and mingle with the local community in a joyful and festive atmosphere at this free, one-of-a-kind event.
Crafted by a committed team of professionals, the French Market & Carnival Silicon Valley will feature a diverse array of French vendors, musicians, artists, and performers, creating an immersive cultural experience for visitors of all backgrounds. Some of the magnificent events and activities will include:
- Bouncy castles
- Dunk tank fun
- Games
- Storytime in French for children
- French Music Class for Kids
- Foam Party
- Pony rides
- Face painting
- Vendors
- Food and wine
- Live Music & DJ set
As the event unfolds, the opening night will feature a live Guinguette ambiance, with Parisian singer Karima Bouaziz performing a medley of classic French songs.
"We are thrilled to provide a fresh platform for the local French American community and all enthusiasts of French culture to unite and revel in celebration," said Catherine Plottier, event organizer from Alliance Française Silicon Valley. "Our goal is to create an immersive experience where attendees can fully indulge in the delights of French cuisine, music, and craft while also learning more about our rich customs and traditions."
The event will take place at 12850 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, on Friday, April 19th, from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm and on Saturday, April 20th, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
For more information about the French Market & Carnival Silicon Valley, including the full lineup of performers, vendors, and activities, please visit the event website at frenchmarketcarnival.com.
Prepare to be enchanted, and we look forward to celebrating with you at the French Market & Carnival in Silicon Valley.
