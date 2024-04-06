Department of Youth Empowerment to promote “we culture” at inaugural Easter camp

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): Scores of children will spend next week crossing a bridge to the past as the Department of Youth Empowerment stages its first-ever Easter Camp under the theme “Is We Culture.”

The camp begins on Monday (April 08, 2024) at the Newtown Community Centre. It will engage some 60 registered youth between the ages of eight (8) and 16 years in various activities, including kite making and old-time games such as Mississippi Box, Dog n Bone, marbles and more. The young people will also learn how to make traditional confectioneries such as sugar cake, jams and conkie.

“Our focus is to encourage our young people to move away from their online games and devices to fully participate in real socialisation and cultural preservation,” said Sahira Joseph, Acting Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment. “For us, having that opportunity to share little bits of our culture ensures its continuity. We can’t have them forgetting what makes us uniquely us.”

Sessions will be held daily from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The camp concludes on April 12, 2024.

Mrs. Joseph thanked Ileta Fulton, Team AA, Dehaan Henry and staff at the Department of Social Development for contributing to the inaugural camp.