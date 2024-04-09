Seasoned Entrepreneur Shares his Candid, Inspiring and Educational Business Memoir "Success and Self-Discovery"

This is a valuable book for aspiring entrepreneurs and mid-level employees wanting to make a change.

Don't miss out on this compelling and inspiring story by Steven M. Stroum that will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the human side of small business.

With its candid and practical approach, this book is not just about business success, but about the journey of self-discovery that comes with it. It is sure to leave readers motivated and empowered.” — Steven M. Stroum

FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the fast-paced world of business, it's easy to get caught up in the numbers and forget about the human side of entrepreneurship . But in his new memoir, "Success and Self-Discovery," seasoned entrepreneur Steven M. Stroum takes readers on a journey through the highs and lows of running a small business, while also delving into the personal growth and self-discovery that comes with it.With over 50 years of experience in the business world, Steven M. Stroum has seen it all - from the initial excitement of starting a new venture to the challenges and setbacks that come with it. In his memoir, he opens up about the struggles he faced and how he overcame them, providing valuable insights and practical lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs.But what sets "Success and Self-Discovery" apart from other business memoirs is Steven M. Stroum's honest and raw storytelling. He doesn't shy away from sharing the mistakes he made and the lessons he learned along the way. Through his relatable and engaging writing style, readers will not only learn about the business side of things, but also gain a deeper understanding of the personal growth and self-discovery that comes with being an entrepreneur."Success and Self-Discovery" is a must-read for anyone looking to start their own business or seeking inspiration and guidance in their entrepreneurial journey. As Steven M. Stroum puts it, "This book is not just about business success, but also about the journey of self-discovery that comes with it." With its candid and practical approach, this book is sure to resonate with readers and leave them feeling motivated and empowered."Success and Self-Discovery" is now available for purchase on Amazon.com. For more information, visit www.smstroum.com or follow Steven M. Stroum on social media for updates and insights. Don't miss out on this compelling and inspiring memoir that will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the human side of small business.About the Author:Steven M. Stroum grew up in a working-class family in Newton, MA. After briefly attending Northeastern University in 1966, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War. In March 1968 he received a medical discharge, became a Disabled Veteran, and in September returned to Northeastern University. The youngest of three boys, he was married to Peggy Lawrence in 1970 and received a BS in Business Administration in 1973.Steve started his business from a spare room at his parents’ home in Newton, MA with only three hundred dollars and within a few short months moved to nearby Wellesley. By the end of his first year in business his firm had ten full-time employees and hundreds of clients. In recognition of his firm’s contribution to the success and growth of numerous small companies, he was selected to serve on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Small Business Task Force and was appointed one of 18 Small Business Advisors to the Governor of Massachusetts. Steve was also selected by the International Rotary Foundation to tour South Korea for six weeks and was later appointed to The Norbert Weiner Forum at Tufts University to study the impact of technology on society.Steve Stroum, a seasoned product publicist, marketer, and entrepreneur has been featured in INC Magazine, Sales and Marketing Management Magazine, Marketing Magazine, OMNI Magazine, USA Today, Business Week Exchange, The Christian Science Monitor, Boston Globe, Boston Herald, Middlesex News, San Francisco Chronicle WHDH-TV, WJAR-TV, WKOX radio and others.

Author Steven M. Stroum discusses his memoir with Mary Jacobsen