London’s Braveheart Manifesto: Brian Rose launches new bid for Mayorship with a pledge to fight for city’s freedoms

Brian Rose's London Mayor campaign manifesto launch

Broadcaster returns to politics with a bold manifesto taking on vested interests which have caused so much damage to the Capital

‘In both my British homeland and my American birthplace, I have been increasingly alarmed by the menacing removal of freedoms that we once took for granted.” — Brian Rose, London Mayor candidate

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadcaster Brian Rose has launched his bid to be London Mayor with a manifesto promising to protect and improve Londoners’ freedoms.

Rose, whose online interviews with global influencers have been watched more than half a billion times, is warning that Londoners have seen their freedoms eroded steadily and undemocratically.

Rose’s headline policies include freedom from the fear of crime, freedom from cancel culture and financial freedom from the ‘Orwellian’ influence of both big banks and big government.

The California-born ex-banker, who is now a British citizen, said: ‘In both my British homeland and my American birthplace, I have been increasingly alarmed by the menacing removal of freedoms that we once took for granted.

‘That has spurred me on to run to be Mayor of this remarkable city, a place that should be a global beacon of freedom but that has, instead, become a case study in what happens when one puts politics before people.

‘London’s Mayor should be shouting “They’ll never take our freedom” – I’m not suggesting he should don Braveheart facepaint for his endless photo-shoots, but City Hall needs a leader who delivers ballsy policies, rather than balls-up after balls-up like the incumbent.’

Rose’s pledge to free Londoners from the fear of crime comes with a promise of 10,000 additional police officers, accelerated digitisation of police operations, and policies designed to return trust between police and public, including building a force that reflects London’s cultural melting pot and eradicating the misogyny and malfeasance that has plagued the Met.

Rose said: ‘Under the current mayor's watch, the Met has been placed in special measures, following a catalogue of appalling problems with the organisation. The vast majority of police are hard-working, brave individuals doing a dangerous and under-appreciated job, and they have my full support.

‘But the force has lost the support of the public because of some very long-standing issues and because it – and its political leaders – have failed to address serious systemic problems. That must change, and it should start with a change of political leadership.’

Rose is also pushing for Londoners to regain financial freedom from banks which increasingly stand accused of freezing people out of access to even the most basic financial services.

He said: ‘On one level, MPs have criticised banks for debanking individuals who happen to work in the “wrong” businesses, including jewellers, bookmakers, politicians and many more.

‘Banks do this to boost their profits and, in doing so, freeze tens of thousands of people out of access to utterly essential bank services. This is immoral, illegal, and London should take the lead in putting a stop to it.

‘On another level, we are all familiar with tales of greedy bankers, who game the system shamelessly and act as if the 2007/08 financial crisis never happened. I worked in banking for years, so I know first-hand how these organisations operate.

‘Part of my plan to free Londoners from their greedy grasp is to make it a crypto-first city, helping citizens to benefit from currencies that are of the people, by the people, for the people. If banks won’t play by the rules, then let’s start to bypass them.’

Rose’s plans for London transport are equally ambitious. He plans to abolish the controversial ULEZ charge, and revisit the Congestion Charge and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods with greater consultation.

He said: ‘Working with transport experts, I will draw up a ten-year plan to get London’s transport infrastructure fit for purpose in a 21st-century city.

‘TfL needs to be run like a business, not a charity, and London should be taking the lead in installing electric-first infrastructure, from a huge increase in charging points to trialling induction charging for black cabs.

‘As things stand, motorists are being made to pay heavily for TfL’s problems and the Mayor’s failings. The Blackwall Tunnel is about to get tolls. Cab drivers still feel like pariahs in a city that was once so proud of its iconic black cabs. The Bakerloo extension is on hold.

‘But, hey, the Overground lines have some new names – that really sums up what the current mayor's approach to transport has been. Milk motorists; put off difficult decisions such as how to fund transport properly; and pose for pictures as he virtue signals with some expensive new signage at Overground stations.’

Rose is the London Real candidate for the London Mayorship. His manifesto has been drawn up with help from peers, senior police, world-leading architects, entrepreneurs and even Nobel Prize winners.

Designed to take on the vested interests which have caused so much harm to the Capital, it is packed with detailed policies for housing, crime, transport and more, and is available to download here:

http://brianformayor.london/manifesto

