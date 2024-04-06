St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary, Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4002509
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/5/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewart Drive, Groton, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Simple Assault, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Cody Gregoropoulos
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VICTIM: Ethan Walker
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to Stewart Drive in Groton based on reports of residents being threatened. Further investigation revealed Gregoropoulos, broke into the residence by kicking the front door down, and causing significant damage to the residence in the process. Gregoropoulos initiated an altercation with the occupants, assaulting Walker in the process. This altercation resulted in additional damages to the residence. During the incident, Gregoropoulos made comments placing the occupants of the residence in fear of serious physical harm. Georgopoulos was taken into custody at his residence without incident. Ultimately, he was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4-9-24 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $1,000