St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary, Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4002509

RANK/TROOPER  NAME:      Trooper Connery                       

STATION:                      St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/5/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewart Drive, Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Simple Assault, Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED:               Cody Gregoropoulos                                

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

VICTIM: Ethan Walker

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

            On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to Stewart Drive in Groton based on reports of residents being threatened. Further investigation revealed Gregoropoulos, broke into the residence by kicking the front door down, and causing significant damage to the residence in the process. Gregoropoulos initiated an altercation with the occupants, assaulting Walker in the process. This altercation resulted in additional damages to the residence. During the incident, Gregoropoulos made comments placing the occupants of the residence in fear of serious physical harm. Georgopoulos was taken into custody at his residence without incident.  Ultimately, he was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-9-24 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $1,000

 

