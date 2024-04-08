Jay Tchakarov Joins Allganize Inc. as Chief Executive Officer
A SAAS growth veteran, Jay Tchakarov brings over 15 years of enterprise tech go-to-market and operations experienceHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allganize Inc., a frontrunner in the field of secure AI and Large Language Model (LLM) operations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Tchakarov as its Chief Executive Officer. With a robust background in technology operations and market strategy development, Tchakarov is set to spearhead Allganize's growth in the AI domain.
Since its inception in 2017, Allganize has set the benchmark for AI-driven enterprise solutions, offering a range of services from customizable LLM applications to comprehensive AI Ops and enterprise integration. The company's rapid ascent in the AI industry is marked by significant funding achievements and a steadfast commitment to innovation. More that 220 enterprises globally depend on the Allganizes’s solutions to provide a highly accurate, domain-specific and secure AI to their customers and internal users.
Tchakarov, with over a decade and a half of experience, comes to Allganize after a successful tenure at Velostics Inc., where he was instrumental in launching and scaling the company's SaaS logistics automation solution. Before that, Tchakarov served as Vice President of Marketing at HighRadius, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the company into a leader in credit and accounts receivable automation.
"Allganize stands at the forefront of AI technology, poised for unparalleled growth. Jay's experience in scaling technology companies and his vision for innovation make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Changsu Lee, Founder and Chairman of Allganize. "We're excited to be able to leverage his leadership experience as we continue to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve for businesses."
Allganize's platform facilitates the seamless integration of AI into business operations, offering security, versatility, and a user-friendly interface for creating custom LLM applications. This aligns with Tchakarov's history of fostering innovation and operational excellence, positioning Allganize to further its mission of transforming enterprise functions through AI.
"I am thrilled to join Allganize and contribute to its mission of leveraging AI to optimize business processes. My experiences at HighRadius and Velostics have equipped me with insights into the transformative power of technology, which I look forward to bringing to Allganize," Tchakarov stated.
Tchakarov's appointment is effective immediately, and he will operate from Allganize's US headquarters in Houston.
About Allganize Inc.:
Allganize Inc. is a leader in AI and LLM technology, dedicated to optimizing enterprise functions through innovative AI solutions. For more details, visit www.allganize.ai.
