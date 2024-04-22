Swedish Company Releases Portfolio of Advanced Catalysts based on Recycled Metals
Catalysts from Recycled Sources offers New Opportunities in Power to X applications.
We have been working for several years with the sourcing and development of scalable and green synthesis routes, and are very proud to bring these new catalyst to the market.”GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyst are critical for the world society, when considering efforts to lower CO2 emmissions and energy consumption. The majority of today's most efficient catalyst systems are made from rare and expensive materials such as Gold, Platinum and Palladium, that are mined with large environmental footprint. The Gothenburg based company NanoScientifica Scandinavia is today launching a portfolio of advanced catalyst systems based on noble metals that has been made from recycled sources. The use of these sources not only reduces the CO2 footprint of the catalyst with more than 95%, but also, with a possible application in fuel cells and Power to X applications, contribute to a society that is sustainable and where materials are used in a circular way.
— Robson Rosa da Silva, CEO
The catalyst systems are made of small nanoparticles with specific shape that ensures optimum reactivity and functionality. The particles are embedded onto carbon based support to facilitate implementation into functional device systems.
Nanoscientifica have been working for several years with the sourcing and development of scalable and green synthesis routes, and are very proud to bring these new catalyst to the market. "To our knowledge, we are the first company in the world to offer shaped noble metal catalyst systems made from recycled sources" says Robson Rosa da Silva, CEO.
Catalyst Systems are used in cars, in chemical industry, in fuel cells and in Power to X technologies. The catalysts are used to lower energy consumption and make chemical transformations more efficient. In fuel cell technologies, Catalysis are used to convert hydrogen and oxygen into water and electricity – constituting a compact and green source of electric power. In Power to X, CO2 or H2O are converted using electrocatalysis into valuable fuels such as hydrogen, methanol or gasoline.
Catalyst are typically made from expensive and rare noble metals such as gold, palladium and platinum. The catalysis reaction are occurring on the surface of the metals, so to reduce the amount of metals needed to a catalyst, researchers are creating nanoparticle based catalyst, where small metal particles have large surface area. NanoScientifica are taking the development one step further by creating shaped nanoparticles where the surface atoms are organized in optimal ways for efficient catalytic reactions.
The Circular Economy is a societal concept where all materials are manufactured, used and at the end of life recycled into new functional materials. Circular use of materials could include all elements of our society from fuels, to clothing and construction materials.
About NanoScientifica Scandinavia AB
NanoScientifica Scandinavia was founded in 2020 as a spin-off company from Kasper Moth-Poulsen’s research group at Chalmers University of Technology.
With years of research experience from leading research institutions, we are passionate about nanoparticles and synthesis and want to enable others to reach their goals in biotechnology, medicine, and catalysis by the use of state-of-the-art nanoparticles with the highest possible quality and functionality. We are committed to green chemistry principles and hope that we together can create a sustainable future for our world society.
