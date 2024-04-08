Savoring Japan: World Vegan Travel Delivers Two Successful Vegan Group Tours

Vegans enjoying a Japanese Garden

World Vegan Travel's inaugural Japan tours astound with sold-out success, offering unforgettable vegan adventures through iconic cities and cultural wonders.

SQUAMISH, BC, CANADA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Vegan Travel (Squamish, BC, Canada), the leading provider of luxury vegan group travel experiences, is delighted to announce the resounding success of its two back-to-back inaugural vegan group tours of Japan hosted by award-winning vegan author and educator Colleen Patrick-Goudreau. The groundbreaking tour, the first ever vegan group tour of Japan sold out in a mere 28 hours after going live necessitating a second departure immediately after the first. The trip exceeded everyone’s expectations, providing participants with an unforgettable journey through the cultural and culinary wonders of Japan all made vegan.

Spanning eight days, each tour took participants on a captivating adventure through some of Japan's most iconic cities and landscapes, including Tokyo, Kanazawa, Hiroshima, Miyajima Island, Shirakawa-go, and Kyoto. From exploring the vibrant neighborhoods of Gion, Kyoto to savoring delicious Japanese cuisine made vegan and participating in a wide range of optional but included activities like forest mediation at Fushimi-Inari shrine, a vegan ramen cooking class and even a samurai experience.

Two highlights were the excursion into the countryside near Kanazawa, where participants had the opportunity to visit Shirakawa-go, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its traditional Gassho-zukuri farmhouses and dinner at a Michelin starred restaurant where travelers were entertained by Geishas while enjoying a Kaiseki meal made vegan. Additionally, the visit coincided with cherry blossom season, offering travelers the opportunity to witness Japan's breathtaking beauty in full bloom.

One participant, Pamela, shared her experience, stating, “I have traveled with World Vegan Travel before so I am familiar with the level of service and the amazing experiences they provide on their trips. When I learned they were offering a trip to Japan, a place I had never visited before, I jumped on it! I have loved every moment of immersing myself in Japanese culture and customs. And, of course, the food is top-notch! From small humble venues to Michelin starred restaurants having dinner with Geisha, World Vegan Travel has once again provided the experience of a lifetime!”

Due to overwhelming demand, World Vegan Travel is excited to announce that a repeat of this highly popular trip will be offered in May 2025 again hosted by Colleen Patrick-Goudreau. Pre-registrations are now open, allowing travelers to get early access to book what promises to be another incredible journey through Japan.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our first-ever vegan group tours of Japan," said Brighde Reed, co-founder of World Vegan Travel. "The enthusiasm and passion of our travelers reaffirm the growing demand for vegan group travel experiences to places like Japan which are typically not very vegan-friendly. We are excited to continue offering unique and immersive adventures that cater to the needs and interests of vegan travelers around the world."