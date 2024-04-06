Channel Next and BluSapphire Announce partnership at GISEC GLOBAL 13th Edition

Channel Next and BluSapphire Announce partnership at GISEC GLOBAL

Channel Next and BluSapphire Announce partnership at GISEC GLOBAL, BlueSapphire a leading provider of enterprise-grade DMARC services in UAE

DUABI, DUBAI, UAE, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Next is excited to announce its partnership with BluSapphire at the upcoming GISEC GLOBAL 13th Edition event, taking place from April 23rd to 25th, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing our cybersecurity solution offerings within the region.

BluSapphire's revolutionary Hybrid XDR platform– powered by cutting edge AI is designed to enable faster threat detection, response, remediation, and Live Threat hunting while remaining agent-less. Validated by leading research forums such as Gartner experts, NASSCOM, BluSapphire's superior Threat detection and response components provide greater visibility and comprehensive coverage, setting it apart from traditional XDR solutions.

“We're thrilled to announce our collaboration with BluSapphire, a Gartner-recognized vendor known for its rapid automated cyber detection and response platform. BluSapphire’s robust technology along with itsMDR experts shall reduce overall business risk associated with evolving threat landscape for our partners and clients in the Middle East. BluSapphire's cybersecurity expertise, combined with our network and customer-centric approach, enables us to deliver best-in-class solutions. Through this partnership, we're confident in providing superior cybersecurity solutions, and safeguarding our clients' operations. We're excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and the value it creates for our customers. Together with BluSapphire, we aim to strengthen cybersecurity posture and achieve business objectives in the Middle East region.” says Belgin Abraham, CEO of Channel Next

For more information about Channel Next's and BluSapphire partnership, visit their booth at GISEC GLOBAL 13th Edition or contact their respective representatives.

Contact Information:

BluSapphire: Siju Thomas

Channel Next: Belgin Abraham

About BluSapphire

BluSapphire is the world's first and only Cloud Native Unified Security Operations Platform with beyond XDR capabilities, designed to enable threat detection, response, remediation, and Live Threat hunting while staying agent-less. Validated by leading research forums such as Gartner experts, BluSapphire offers superior cybersecurity solutions for businesses worldwide.

About Channel Next

Channel Next is a leading technology distribution and solutions provider based in the Middle East, specializing in delivering innovative technologies to businesses across industries. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Channel Next offers a comprehensive suite of services including consulting, implementation, and support, ensuring tailored solutions for unique business requirements.