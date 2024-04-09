Shao Bank's Kicoin Emerges as the Leading Contender for Sponsorship in the European Super League
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shao Bank, a renowned international financial institution, is poised to revolutionize the landscape of European football sponsorship with its groundbreaking cryptocurrency, Kicoin. As the European Super League emerges as a formidable competitor to the UEFA Champions League, Shao Bank steps forward as a visionary partner, offering unparalleled support and investment.
In a landmark move, Shao Bank has extended an enticing sponsorship proposal, positioning Kicoin as the flagship cryptocurrency for the prestigious European Super League. This partnership is set to redefine the future of sports sponsorship, with Shao Bank committing over $50 million in advertising expenditure over a three-year period, spanning from September 2025 to June 2028.
The European Super League, comprising the continent's most illustrious football clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Milan, Inter, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Monaco, and others, is seeking a global sponsor to facilitate widespread access to live football matches.
Shao Bank, renowned for its innovative fintech solutions and high-performance bonds, resonates deeply with the ethos of the European Super League. The convergence of vision between Shao Bank and the esteemed A22 Sports Management sets the stage for an extraordinary collaboration, forged in the aftermath of the landmark ruling by the European Court on December 21, 2023, affirming the establishment of a new era in European football.
This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of sports and finance, with Shao Bank's Kicoin poised to become the currency of choice for football enthusiasts worldwide. As the European Super League gains momentum, Shao Bank stands ready to champion the spirit of innovation and excellence, ushering in a new era of sporting greatness.
Wai Lui
In a landmark move, Shao Bank has extended an enticing sponsorship proposal, positioning Kicoin as the flagship cryptocurrency for the prestigious European Super League. This partnership is set to redefine the future of sports sponsorship, with Shao Bank committing over $50 million in advertising expenditure over a three-year period, spanning from September 2025 to June 2028.
The European Super League, comprising the continent's most illustrious football clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Milan, Inter, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Monaco, and others, is seeking a global sponsor to facilitate widespread access to live football matches.
Shao Bank, renowned for its innovative fintech solutions and high-performance bonds, resonates deeply with the ethos of the European Super League. The convergence of vision between Shao Bank and the esteemed A22 Sports Management sets the stage for an extraordinary collaboration, forged in the aftermath of the landmark ruling by the European Court on December 21, 2023, affirming the establishment of a new era in European football.
This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of sports and finance, with Shao Bank's Kicoin poised to become the currency of choice for football enthusiasts worldwide. As the European Super League gains momentum, Shao Bank stands ready to champion the spirit of innovation and excellence, ushering in a new era of sporting greatness.
Wai Lui
Shao Bank
+852 3960 6571
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube