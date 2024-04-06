Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3002327

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/05/2024 at 2315 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 SB Exit 8 Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

ACCUSED: Katelyn Valli

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a crash that occurred on I-89 south in the town of Montpelier. The complainant followed the car which failed to stop after the crash into Montpelier and to a Cumberland Farms on Berlin St. Upon arrival, Troopers observed two vehicles in the parking lot with damage consistent with the complainants initial report. After speaking with the operator, Katelyn Valli, Troopers detected numerous indicators of impairment. Valli was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Valli was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2024 at 08:30 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.