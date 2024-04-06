Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3002327
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/05/2024 at 2315 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 SB Exit 8 Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
ACCUSED: Katelyn Valli
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a crash that occurred on I-89 south in the town of Montpelier. The complainant followed the car which failed to stop after the crash into Montpelier and to a Cumberland Farms on Berlin St. Upon arrival, Troopers observed two vehicles in the parking lot with damage consistent with the complainants initial report. After speaking with the operator, Katelyn Valli, Troopers detected numerous indicators of impairment. Valli was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Valli was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2024 at 08:30 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.