Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,388 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3002327

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox                

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/05/2024 at 2315 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 SB Exit 8 Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Katelyn Valli                     

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a crash that occurred on I-89 south in the town of Montpelier. The complainant followed the car which failed to stop after the crash into Montpelier and to a Cumberland Farms on Berlin St. Upon arrival, Troopers observed two vehicles in the parking lot with damage consistent with the complainants initial report. After speaking with the operator, Katelyn Valli, Troopers detected numerous indicators of impairment. Valli was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Valli was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

 

                                                                                                    

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2024 at 08:30 AM           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more