Macau New Neighbourhood car park open for viewing from 7 April

MACAU, April 6 - As more and more households are moving into Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin, the residential project’s car park will be open for viewing from 7 April. The public can visit by entering through Fengchui Luodai Lu (the road adjacent to Hengqin School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School near Tower 16) to learn more. The date of sale of the parking spaces will be announced in due course.

One flat limited to purchase of one parking space

To facilitate transport needs in the neighbourhood, MNN has about 3,300 ground floor and basement level parking spaces for sale with property ownership. With wide driveways, the car park uses number plate recognition smart parking system for added convenience when vehicles enter and exit the car park. Owners can choose to install a charging station at their parking space suitable for their electric vehicle.

Based on measures for managing entry of Macau-registered vehicles entering Hengqin, homeowners of MNN can apply for their vehicles to be allowed to enter and leave Hengqin (colloquially known as single-plate cars) to travel between Macau and Hengqin.

MNN is located in the centre of the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. It is geographically advantageous with good accessibility. It is backed by Xiao Hengqin Mountain with views of Tianmu River, creating a serene living environment.

Show flats open on weekends

Two-bedroom and three-bedroom show flats, modified and unmodified, are open for viewing at MNN’s Tower 4 and Tower 6 to show different views of each flat. The show flats are open from Mondays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Complimentary shuttle bus service between MNN and Hengqin Port is available for the public. The first bus departs daily at 9 a.m. and the last bus departs daily at 5.15 p.m. from North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone). The bus runs approximately every 15 minutes.

For enquiries, please call (+853) 2888 2235 during office hours or email mmn_property@mur.com.mo.

Photo captions:

001: MNN car park is open for viewing from 7 April.

002: MNN has about 3,300 ground floor and basement level parking spaces for sale with property ownership.

003: MNN has about 3,300 ground floor and basement level parking spaces for sale with property ownership.

004: The public can visit by entering through Fengchui Luodai Lu (road adjacent to Hengqin School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School near Tower 16) to learn more.

005: The public can visit by entering through Fengchui Luodai Lu (road adjacent to Hengqin School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School near Tower 16) to learn more.