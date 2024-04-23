Steve C. Markoff, Author, to Release "Misfire" on May 14, 2024: Exploring the Supreme Court's 2008 Heller Gun Decision

“Misfire is a compelling read and includes an interesting amicus brief filed by linguists. This is a book that should be on every Justice’s desk when the next gun case comes around.” - Darren G. Smith, attorney

Steven Markoff's book, "Misfire," raises questions about the U.S. Supreme Court system's logic in permitting firearms in the homes of ordinary citizens.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven C. Markoff, author, entrepreneur, film producer, and educator, is set to release his latest book, "Misfire: The Supreme Court, The Second Amendment, Our Right to Bear Arms," on May 14, 2024. This historical masterpiece lays out the facts of why the 2008 U.S. Supreme Court Heller decision on the Second Amendment was wrong. Long interested in split decision Court rulings, Markoff studied the 5 to 4 Heller decision and learned that this monumental finding rewrote history.

"That decision (District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570) found, for the first time in our nation's history, that the Second Amendment harbored an individual right to firearms in the home for self-defense, despite substantial data and facts that the Second Amendment was not about an individual right to arms for self-defense generally or in the home, but about the militia and military," Markoff says.

In arguing that Heller was wrongly decided and unsupported by America’s history, Markoff supports his arguments with over 1,000 gun and related laws prior to 1791, and documents setting up the founding of the United States.

Heller has contributed to a lessening of gun laws in America, “making our country, and our people, less safe from the malignancy of more guns, and fewer gun restrictions," he concludes. "In Heller, our Supreme Court made, in my view, a political decision, freed from the constraint of our Colonial and founding-era history."

"Congress has taken minimal action, if any, to address the urgent problem of firearm-related crime. Some in Congress try to help but are stopped by others in our political process or by the Heller decision."

“Misfire is a compelling read and includes an interesting amicus brief filed by linguists," attorney Darren G. Smith said. "This is a book that should be on every Justice’s desk when the next gun case comes around."

Markoff asserts that showing Heller's false foundation should increase the chances that the Supreme Court will rule differently on future Second Amendment gun cases, although he acknowledges that a fact-based look at the Second Amendment may well require a different make up of the Supreme Court.

Steven C. Markoff, an American entrepreneur, film producer, author, and educator, is renowned for his multifaceted contributions across various fields. As the founder of the A-Mark Financial Corporation, headquartered in Santa Monica, California, he established a pioneering financial services firm initially specializing in rare coins and precious metals. Markoff's innovative vision led to the creation of impactful websites, notably ProCon.org, aimed at offering free, unbiased information on diverse social and political issues. Throughout the mid-2000s, he served as an executive producer on acclaimed films such as Alpha Dog, Next Day Air, and Stander. Markoff's commitment to shedding light on critical topics culminated in the publication of "The Case Against George W. Bush," released in 2020, and "Handbook: The First 100 Years of the ACLU," released in 2023.