Road Closure on County Route 18/2, Badger Run Road, to Begin Saturday, April 6, 2024

Page Content

County Route 18/2 (Badger Run Road) will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024, through 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2024, for culvert maintenance. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.



Alternate Routes: North of construction use County Route 1/2 (Porter Hill Drive) to County Route 1 (Oil Ridge Road) to WV 2, or use County Route 18/2 (Willow Lane) to WV 180. South of construction use County Route 18/2 (Badger Run Road) to WV 18.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​