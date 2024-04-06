Two Left Lanes on Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, April 8, 2024

Page Content

The two left lanes will be closed on southbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 15 and mile marker 11.6, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. This work is being performed at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​