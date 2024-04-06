Submit Release
Brock’s Goodman School of Business becomes UN PRME signatory

MEDIA RELEASE: April 4 2024

Brock University’s Goodman School of Business is now a signatory member to the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME).

A United Nations-supported initiative, PRME aims to raise the profile of sustainability in business schools around the world, equipping business students with the understanding and ability to deliver change.

“Joining PRME directly aligns with our School’s vision of leading with meaningful and sustainable impact,” said Goodman Dean Barry Wright.

As a signatory member, Goodman is committed to aligning its strategies and operations with universally accepted principles of responsible management. PRME’s seven principles include purpose, values, teach, research, partner, practice and share. Responsible management education seeks to develop people who will help their organizations create inclusive prosperity.

“Our commitment is for our students to become responsible decision-makers who are attentive to their impact and are accountable for their actions – both the choices they make and avoid,” Wright said.

Goodman has been at the forefront of promoting action on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), recently hosting an International Development Week event with top leaders from the World Bank and United Nations focused on the global journey towards SDG achievement.

With more than 800 signatories worldwide, PRME has become the largest organized relationship between the United Nations and management-related higher education institutions.

