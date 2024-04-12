Saba Moor-Doucette to Vie for Her 13th Consecutive Title at the INBA Competition
Every competition is a celebration of life and the incredible capabilities of our bodies," says Saba. "I want to inspire people to think big, start small, and act now, no matter their age.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saba's Fit for Life proudly announces the participation of its founder, Saba Moor-Doucette, in the upcoming INBA competition on April 13th, where she will compete for her 13th consecutive title in the bikini diva and sports model categories. At the remarkable age of 81, Saba continues to defy age norms and inspire individuals worldwide with her dedication to fitness and well-being.
Saba's journey in the fitness industry, starting at 68, showcases her belief in the transformative power of a healthy lifestyle, regardless of age. "Every competition is a celebration of life and the incredible capabilities of our bodies," says Saba. "I want to inspire people to think big, start small, and act now, no matter their age."
Saba Moor-Doucette's achievements are a testament to her resilience and passion for fitness and well-being. Transforming her life and health through fitness, Saba has become an icon in the industry, particularly for those looking to redefine their lives regardless of age. The fact that Saba started her fitness journey at age 68 proves that you are never too old and its never too late for anyone to become their best self. It is this inspiration that fueled Saba to become a celebrated fitness competitor and role model in support of her philosophy of living a full and active life at any age.
In a similar age-defying feat, Saba took to the comedy stage on her 80th birthday, in celebration of the 45th anniversary of her Main Room Comedy Store appearance on Sunset Boulevard.
The INBA (International Natural Bodybuilding Association) is renowned for its commitment to natural bodybuilding and fitness, promoting drug-free competitions to ensure a level playing field. They organize events globally, celebrating athletes' dedication to natural fitness and health. The INBA emphasizes the importance of integrity, fairness, and a holistic approach to physical well-being, making it a cornerstone for athletes who value natural development in bodybuilding and fitness.
