MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 25, 2024, to Monday, April 1, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 25, 2024, through Monday, April 1, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 68 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, March 25, 2024

An Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 .223/5.56 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1400 block of Fourth Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Christopher Light, of Southwest, D.C., for Attempt to Commit Robbery, Robbery while Armed, Fugitive from Justice, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-018-385

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Spring Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Darius Thomas, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-045-038

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 29th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Valnza Reed, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-045-088

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Foote Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Demonte Shakur Gibson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-045-178

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

A Mossberg 500A 12-gauge handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Daquan Carter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-045-483

A Springfield Armory XDE .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-045-562

Two Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns were recovered in the 200 block of W Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-045-609

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Terrance Jackson Walker, of Northeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation, Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Obey an Officer. CCN: 24-045-740

A Canik 55 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 41st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Keith Alphanso Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Endangerment with a Firearm and Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 24-045-793

Wednesday, March 27, 2024

A Phoenix Arms HP-25A .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jaymario Keon Kirksey, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, No Permit, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-045-804

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Antwon Rogers, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-046-206

Three Taurus .38 caliber revolvers were recovered in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Timah Clotei Njeik, of Silver Spring, MD, and 41-year-old Kouatchou Tchuitcha Henri Joel, of Northeast, D.C., for False Impersonation of a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Expired Commission – Special Police Officer, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-046-237

A Smith & Wesson Colt 45 1917 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Constitution Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Ryan Hughes, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-046-246

Thursday, March 28, 2024

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of First Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Robbery, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-046-574

A Walther 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-046-587

An Eagle Arms 15 .233 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1900 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-046-657

A Tisas Zig M-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Jimmy Lee Johnson, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Robbery while Armed. CCN: 23-093-926

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Larenze McKinney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-046-666

A Taurus PT-733 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-046-667

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Quincy Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Jaunte Blair McCree, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-046-699

A Ruger 57 5.7x28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Xavier Ramon Hopkins, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Counterfeit Tags, Felon in Possession, Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-046-706

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Makeye Arrington, of Cheverly, MD, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Knowing/Intentionally Possessing a Mixture and Substance Containing Cocaine, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-046-747

A Century Arms Canik TP-9 Elite 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-046-769

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old David Murphy, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-046-823

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Khalynn Denise Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-046-858

Friday, March 29, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Deshawn Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-046-992

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Eighth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Evan Gaskins, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Counterfeit Tags, Possession on an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-047-205

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Tyrone Hunter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Felon in Possession, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-047-279

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 22 9mm caliber handgun, two Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns, a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun, a Springfield Armory XDM Elite 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old David Bolding, of Northeast, D.C., 20-year-old Charles Edward Allen, of Bowie, MD, 20-year-old Kendall Joiner, of Northeast, D.C., 20-year-old Devon Edwards, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Marquis Alexander, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-047-371

A .25 caliber handgun and a Phoenix Arms .25 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-047-411

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Duronte Boone, of Herndon, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-047-418

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 28th Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-047-427

Saturday, March 30, 2024

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Ramon Dwayne Herbert, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-047-441

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-047-496

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6700 block of Fifth Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-047-560

An Aero Precision X-15 .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Shemar Richardson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-047-753

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-047-763

A Taurus PT-111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Chrystain Jackson, of Greensboro, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-047-768

A Smith & Wesson M&P .22 caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., and 18-year-old Lester Fuentes-Cruz, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-047-865

A Springfield Armory XDM 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 900 block of T Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Dujuan Lamar Mills, of Comar Manor, MD, and 37-year-old Larry Kenneth Bowden, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol/Public Intoxication, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 24-047-939

Sunday, March 31, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Sariah Simpson, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-047-994