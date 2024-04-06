Statement by the Prime Minister on the passing of the Honourable Iona Campagnolo

CANADA, May 4 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of the Honourable Iona Campagnolo:

“Today, I join Canadians in mourning the passing of Iona Campagnolo, a respected politician, former Cabinet minister, and former Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.

“Mrs. Campagnolo started her career in broadcasting in Prince Rupert. A believer in the importance of public service, she later became a member of her local school board and city council, then was elected as a Member of Parliament in 1974. She served under my father, Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, as Minister of State for Fitness and Amateur Sport, and was a strong voice for women’s rights both in Canada and around the world. She was also the first woman to serve as President of the Liberal Party of Canada.

“Mrs. Campagnolo’s contributions to Canada extended well beyond her political life. She returned to broadcasting, where she covered human rights stories and served in leadership roles in non-governmental organizations, including the North-South Institute, the Southern Africa Education Trust, and the International Centre for Human Rights and Democratic Development.

“Mrs. Campagnolo never stopped serving British Columbians. She was elected Chancellor of the University of Northern British Columbia in 1992 and appointed as the 27th Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia in 2001. As the first woman to hold this title, she championed many causes, from climate action to gender equality to reconciliation.

“For her decades of tireless service, Mrs. Campagnolo received numerous awards and accolades, including honorary degrees, Indigenous honours, and the Order of British Columbia. She was also named a Member and then an Officer of the Order of Canada, a testament to her extraordinary career.

“Mrs. Campagnolo was a proud British Columbian and a role model for women in politics. Her relentless dedication, optimism, and commitment to equality will leave a lasting mark on Canada.

“On behalf of Canadians, I offer my deepest condolences to Mrs. Campagnolo’s loved ones and all British Columbians. Canada has lost a trailblazer. Her passion to create a better Canada – and world – will continue to inspire us for generations.”