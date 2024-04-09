Urgent Appeal to Give to Rebuild Lives: A Call to Empower Women and Children in Maui

WMYFB Logo What Makes You Feel Beautiful's team WMYFB-Workshop with Maui's youth

Support What Makes You Feel Beautiful (WMYFB) in Empowering Maui's Most Vulnerable Women and Girls Today.

We are facing an urgent situation and need your help now more than ever.” — Monica Marrow, Executive Director of WMYFB

MAUI, HAWAII, USA, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of unprecedented challenges, What Makes You Feel Beautiful ( WMYFB ), a community based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering girls and women in Maui, urgently calls for your support. The organization has faced numerous obstacles, including the devastating impact of the Maui fire on August 8, 2023, which affected one-third of the island and many of its supporters.WMYFB is launching a critical fundraising event beginning April 8th 2024, aiming to raise essential funds to sustain its operations and expand its reach. The organization provides vital support, food, and services to those affected by the fires and runs the Maui GEMS initiative, which empowers young girls through mentorship, professional experience, and skill development.Currently operating with one full-time staff member and nine dedicated volunteers, WMYFB is making a significant impact in the community. However, the organization urgently needs your support to continue its vital work. The funds raised will also support the desperate need for a vehicle to facilitate outreach efforts and reach those in remote areas."We are facing an urgent situation and need your help now more than ever," said Monica Marrow, Executive Director of WMYFB. "Your contribution to our fundraising event can make a transformative difference in the lives of women and girls in Maui, helping them rebuild their lives and empowering them to become the leaders of tomorrow."WMYFB was founded to inspire confidence, leadership, and empowerment and has been a cornerstone of the community, providing support and opportunities for personal and professional growth. Join us in this urgent call to action and help us continue our mission to empower the women and girls of Maui.To give and learn more about how you can help, please visit WMYFB or take action now and Donate Here About What Makes You Feel BeautifulWhat Makes You Feel Beautiful (WMYFB) is a non-profit organization based in Maui, Hawaii, dedicated to empowering girls and women through mentorship, education, and leadership development.

Support What Makes You Feel Beautiful Urgent Appeal to Give to Rebuild Lives: Help Empower Women and Children in Maui