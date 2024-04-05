Travel Advisory: Providence Street Over I-295 in West Warwick to Close Sunday Night for Bridge Work

RHODE ISLAND, April 5 - On Sunday night, April 7, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to close Providence Street (Route 33) over I-295 at the Providence Street Bridge in West Warwick for bridge work.

The closure is part of ongoing work under the Providence Street Bridge, which started last weekend, to prepare for the demolition and reconstruction of its center pier. RIDOT is replacing this structurally deficient bridge.

During the closures, motorists are advised to follow signed detours using Route 2, Route 113 (East Avenue) and River Street to connect New London Avenue and Providence Street. Local access will be maintained on Providence Street and New London Avenue.

The Providence Street Bridge was built in 1968 and carries 10,500 vehicles per day. RIDOT will use accelerated bridge construction methods on this project and will schedule an extended weekend closure in late summer to demolish the old bridge and move the new one into place. The entire project finishes in spring 2025.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The replacement of the Providence Street Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.