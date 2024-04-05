CITY OF MAPLE RIDGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a PUBLIC HEARING will be held on TUESDAY, APRIL 16, 2024, at 7:00 PM in Council Chambers at City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge to allow the public to make verbal or written representation to Council with respect to the following proposed bylaw(s) and permit(s):

2.1 2021-556-RZ, 22020 119 Avenue Lot 66 District Lot 397 Group 1 NWP14891

a) Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7830-2022

Purpose: To rezone the subject property from RS-1 (Single Detached Residential) to RT-2 (Ground-Oriented Residential Infill), to permit the future construction of a triplex.

COVENANTS will also be considered to further regulate the use of the lands and/or buildings.

The proposed bylaw(s) and permit(s) may be inspected at the Planning Counter at Municipal Hall from April 5, 2024 to April 16, 2024 (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays) and staff reports and other relevant information may be obtained from the City’s Land Development Viewer site at: https://gis.mapleridge.ca/LandDevelopmentViewer/LandDevelopmentViewer.html

Any other inquiries can be directed to Planning staff at 604-467-7341 or planning@mapleridge.ca

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed applications will be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

How to Participate:

1. Watch the meeting live at the following link:

• City of Maple Ridge - Public Meetings - YouTube

2. Participate electronically via Zoom at the following link:

• https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal

• If you wish to speak, raise your (virtual) hand and turn on your camera when the Chair calls for public input on the application of interest.

3. Submit written comments:

• Email: clerks@mapleridge.ca

• Mail to or use the drop box at: City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 6A9.

• Written submissions must be received by 12:00 pm the date of the meeting referencing the property address.

• Please note that no further submissions can be considered by Council after the public hearing has closed.

4. Attend in person:

• Council Chambers, Maple Ridge City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, BC.

Please note that the opinions you express orally will be webcast live and will be recorded to form a part of the public record. Correspondence you submit will form a part of the public record and will be published on the agenda when this matter is before Council.

Dated this 5th Day of April 2024

Carolyn Mushata

Corporate Officer

Director of Legislative Services

11995 Haney Place,

Maple Ridge BC V2X 6A9