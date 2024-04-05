Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference April 11

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet via teleconference at 9:30 a.m., on April 11. The teleconference will originate from the Wallace State Office Building, Conference Room 2 North, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the April 11 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract Amendment with Absolute Waste Removal LLC-Clear Lake State Park Waste Management Services *Contract with Willetta Johannesen (IHAP) *Contract with Wohlers Fire Equipment LLC (IHAP) *Chapter 10, “Forfeited Property” – Final Rule *Chapter 12, “Conservation Education” – Final Rule *Chapter 13, “Permits and Easements for Construction and Other Activities on Public Lands and Waters” – Final Rule *Chapter 14, “Concessions” – Final Rule *Chapter 15, “General License Regulations” – Final Rule *Chapter 16, “Docks and Other Structures on Public Waters” – Final Rule *Chapters 17, 18, and 19, “Leases and Permits” – Final Rule *Chapter 20, “Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin” – Final Rule *Chapter 21, “Habitat Lease Program” – Final Rule *Chapter 22, “Habitat and Public Access Program” – Final Rule *Chapter 23, “Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program” – Final Rule *Chapter 24, “Blufflands Protection Program and Revolving Loan Fund” – Final Rule *Chapter 25, “Certification of Land as Native Prairie or Wildlife Habitat” – Final Rule *Chapter 26, “Relocation Assistance” – Final Rule *Chapter 27, “Lands and Waters Conservation Fund Program” – Final Rule *Chapter 28, “All-Terrain Vehicle Registration Revenue Cost-Share Program” – Final Rule *Chapter 29, “Local Recreation Infrastructure Grants Program” – Final Rule *Chapter 30, “Waters Cost-Share and Grant Programs” – Final Rule *Chapter 31, “Publicly Owned Lakes Watershed Program” – Adopted and Final Rule *Chapter 32, “Private Open Space Lands” – Final Rule *Chapter 33, “Resource Enhancement and Protection Program: County, City, Private Open Spaces and Conservation Education Grant Programs” – Final Rule *Chapter 34, “Community Forestry Grant Program” – Final Rule *Chapter 35, “Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Boards” – Final Rule *Chapters 94 and 106, “Deer Hunting” – Final Rule

Approval of the Minutes from March 14 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Contract Amendment with Absolute Waste Removal LLC-Clear Lake State Park Waste Management Services

*Contract with Willetta Johannesen (IHAP)

*Contract with Wohlers Fire Equipment LLC (IHAP)

Contract with Ecological and GIS Services-Iowa Wildlife Action Plan Revision Assistance

Contract with HMG Land Management LLC-Whitebreast Unit Tree Planting

Small Construction Projects: Fuel Tank Replacement at Wapsipinicon and Palisades Kepler State Parks; Culvert Replacement at Lake Darling State Park

Large Construction Projects Lake of Three Fires State Park, Jetty Repair Yellow River State Forest Road Maintenance Wiese Slough WMA, Road Maintenance Lewis and Clark State Park, Visitor Center Water Mitigation Wapsipinicon State Park and Palisades-Kepler State Park, Fuel Tanks Replacement Sedan Bottoms WMA, Building Improvements

Land Acquisition Project-Rubio Wildlife Management Area, Washington & Keokuk Counties-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Public Land Management Project-Management Agreement, Sauk Rail Trail-Sac County Conservation Board

Contract with Shive-Hattery-Replacement Bridge Design, Volga River State Recreation Area

Chapter 1, “Operation of Natural Resource Commission” – Adopted and Final Rule

Chapter 61, “State Parks, Recreation Areas, and State Forest Camping” – Final Rule

Chapter 91, “Waterfowl and Coot Hunting Seasons” – Final Rule

General Discussion

Next meeting, May 9, in Des Moines.

