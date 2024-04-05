CONTACT: Nicole Goines, PIO, (202) 536-7666 cell, [email protected]

New Tool Launched to Help District Residents Learn About Financial Incentives for Efficient Electric Appliances

Department of Energy and Environment, Department of Buildings, and DC Sustainable Energy Utility are partnering with Rewiring America to introduce DC-specific online calculator

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, a new tool was launched help District residents concerned about climate change and higher energy bills learn how much they can save when switching to affordable, energy-efficient electric appliances. The new D.C.-specific calculator, which lists available federal and District incentives, was developed in partnership with the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), the Department of Buildings (DOB), the D.C. Sustainable Energy Utility (DCSEU) and Rewiring America.

The District is committed to helping its residents, businesses, and institutions save energy and money through its energy efficiency and renewable energy programs. In addition, the federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 established first-of-their-kind electrification and energy-efficiency incentives that are opening up the door for millions of Americans to make emissions-reducing and cost-saving upgrades to their homes. The tool developed by Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit, helps put information about these incentives at everyone’s fingertips.

“This innovative tool is exactly what District residents need to make sure they’re making the most of all the savings available,” said DOEE Director Richard Jackson. “This calculator will empower our residents to not only take direct action to address the climate crisis, but to upgrade their homes, enhance their quality of life, and save money all by switching to efficient electric appliances."

The goal of the District’s Sustainable DC Plan is to make the DC the healthiest, greenest, most livable city for all residents. Sustainability includes addressing climate change by aggressively reducing carbon emissions, as explained in the Carbon Free DC plan. Residential electrification has emerged as a pivotal solution. By electrifying the appliances that power our daily lives, like the vehicles we drive and the systems that heat and cool our homes and water, we can slash the 42% of U.S. energy-related carbon emissions that come from the burning of fossil fuels for electricity generation.

“Thanks to the federal and District electrification incentives now available, there’s never been a better time for District residents to make the switch to cleaner, more efficient electric appliances,” said DOB Director Brian Hanlon. “We’re excited that now, thanks to the work of Rewiring America and this new calculator, our residents will be able to easily connect with all these savings opportunities. "

“Utilizing this tool creates a resource for communities interested in electrification,” said Ernest Jolly, Managing Director of the DCSEU. “This connection to DCSEU program offerings and incentives will make energy-efficient appliances more affordable and accessible to District residents. We are excited to partner with Rewiring America, DOEE, and DOB on this initiative, aiming to promote a more equitable and sustainable District powered by clean energy.”

To use the calculator, District residents can visit Rewiring America’s Incentives Calculator directly or go the DOEE, DOB or DCSEU websites [links to be added]. Only a few details about households are needed to immediately see all federal and District electrification incentives that residents can qualify for.

“Whether you’re looking to slash your emissions by replacing your furnace with a heat pump, hoping to put money back into your pocket by installing rooftop solar, or you have other reasons for upgrading to a more efficient electric appliance, there are incentives out there to make those projects easier and more affordable,” said Rewiring America’s Director of Implementation Learning & Integration Jamal Lewis. “That’s exactly why we are so excited to partner with the District to make this calculator the go-to resource for residents, and to help them easily discover all the savings available at the click of a button.”

About The Department of Energy and Environment

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) is the leading authority on energy and environmental issues affecting the District of Columbia. Using a combination of regulations, outreach, education, and incentives, our agency administers programs and services to fulfill our mission. We work collaboratively with other government agencies, residents, businesses, and institutions to promote environmentally responsible behavior that will lead to a more sustainable urban environment.

About The Department of Buildings

The Department of Buildings is responsible for regulating construction activity in the District of Columbia. The agency operates a consolidated permit operations division, reviews all construction documents to ensure compliance with building codes and zoning regulations, and has inspection and oversight authority, through which construction activity, building systems, and rental housing establishments are inspected, with violations cited and, if necessary, abatement pursued within the limits of the law.

About the D.C. Sustainable Energy Utility

The District of Columbia Sustainable Energy Utility (DCSEU) is a community-minded organization committed to making energy efficiency and clean energy more accessible to every person and business in the District. Since 2011, as a contractor to DOEE, the DCSEU has helped District residents and businesses generate more than $1.4 billion in lifetime energy cost savings. The DCSEU provides industry-leading learning opportunities, expert hands-on assistance, and vital financial support that saves our communities both energy and money.

About Rewiring America

Rewiring America is the leading electrification nonprofit, focused on electrifying our homes, businesses, and communities. It develops accessible, actionable data and tools. Rewiring America helps Americans save money, tackle nationwide emissions goals, improve health, and build the next generation of the clean energy workforce. It believes in an abundant, flourishing, climate-safe future, and know that, together, we can realize one.

###