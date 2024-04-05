JTB, Sandals Resorts Partner to Drive Spring and Summer Visitation

JTB Partners with Sandals Resorts to Blast the ‘Come Back’ Message Over the Airwaves in Seventeen Key U.S. Markets Plus Jamaica

Kicking off the busy spring season, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has partnered with Sandals Resorts to host an eighteen-station radio remote broadcast from Sandals Ochi Beach Resort from April 6-9 including trip giveaways to Sandals properties, a rigorous interview schedule, digital marketing on the stations’ websites and social media pages, and a fun trip itinerary for radio hosts to enjoy and talk about on-air.

“Hosting these radio remote broadcasts is part of our strategic plan to help build even greater awareness for Jamaica’s tourism product and drive visitation this spring and summer,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “We’ve been breaking tourism records recently with over one million visitor arrivals in the first two months of 2024 alone, so this initiative is designed to help us carry that momentum further into the year”, he added.

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, JTB, expressed, “Radio is a proven medium for reaching potential travelers and capturing their attention at key times during the day when they are listening. Therefore, we are very pleased to partner with Jamaican resort operator Sandals as well as other tourism providers to conduct these remote broadcasts and inspire people in key markets to choose Jamaica as their next vacation destination.”

Beginning on April 3 and continuing through May 3rd, all stations are providing an exclusive campaign featuring on-air, social media and digital support promoting Jamaica as a vacation destination and the Sandals Resorts brand. In addition to the two days of remote broadcasts with trip giveaways and interviews with key tourism stakeholders, each station is running on-air promotional announcements as well as website contest landing pages and social media posting with links to Jamaica’s website.

Radio stations kick off their campaigns with a remote broadcast and event week, where they will host their shows live from Sandals Ochi Beach Resort starting April 6 and will be treated to a mixer event at Sandals in the evening to commemorate the upcoming activities. On April 7, the radio team will experience Jamaica on Island Routes catamaran tour taking them to climb the Dunn’s River Falls and rafting on the Martha Brae. The broadcasts begin on the morning of April 8 and continue the morning of April 9 with an afternoon Jungle River Tubing tour courtesy of attractions partner Chukka Adventures as well as an evening farewell party at Sandals Ochi’s very own speak easy, The Rabbit Hole, before the team’s return home on April 10.

Listeners will have a chance to win a trip to any Sandals Resorts all-inclusive properties in Jamaica for two adults for four days/three nights and roundtrip airfare to the destination.

Radio stations participating in the promotion are based in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Long Island (New York), Miami, Middlesex (New Jersey), Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, St. Louis and Washington DC as well as a local Jamaica station.