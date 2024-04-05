C.K. McWhorter & McWhorter Family Trust Continue Dialogue with Sotheby’s International Realty In Regard To Brokering Purchase Of Ultra-Elite Wellness Chateau & Resort.

GENEVA, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McWhorter Family Trust, a vanguard in the intersection of finance and the luxury assets sector, is pleased to announce the commencement of discussions with Sotheby’s International Realty. These initial conversations aim to explore the potential integration of Sotheby’s unparalleled expertise in luxury real estate with the Trust’s innovative Ultra-Elite Wellness Chateau Collection, heralding a new era of luxury wellness experiences.

This initiative stands as a testament to the McWhorter Family Trust’s dedication to revolutionizing luxury wellness, combining quantum computing and advanced technology to craft personalized, sustainable experiences for its distinguished guests. The prospect of involving Sotheby’s International Realty signifies a promising development, amplifying the reach and exclusivity of the Wellness Chateau Collection on a global scale.

Exploring Synergies for Unparalleled Luxury Wellness Experiences

The dialogue with Sotheby’s International Realty underscores the McWhorter Family Trust's commitment to redefine the parameters of luxury wellness. By collaborating with a leader in luxury real estate, the Trust will create sanctuaries of wellness that embody the pinnacle of sophistication, serenity, and personalized health optimization.

A Vision for The Global Elite

With a clientele of sovereigns, elite executives, premier athletes, and discerning individuals from across the globe, the Ultra-Elite Wellness Chateau Collection aims to offer an escape into a world where luxury seamlessly merges with holistic well-being. The involvement of Sotheby’s International Realty could further elevate the brokering, ensuring that each property meets the impeccable standards expected by such an elite audience.

Commitment to Empowering Holistic Well-Being

Amid these opening talks, the McWhorter Family Trust reaffirms its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and bespoke wellness programming to empower guests. This initiative aims to inspire guests towards comprehensive wellness, offering them transformative journeys that nurture mind, body, and spirit.

Sustainable Luxury at the Forefront

The Trust’s initiative, potentially enhanced by insights from Sotheby’s International Realty, remains aligned with a vision of sustainable and impactful luxury. This approach not only promises an unmatched level of personalization and care but also reflects a deep-rooted commitment to environmental stewardship and innovative luxury experiences.

About McWhorter Family Trust

The McWhorter Family Trust is at the forefront of blending luxury with societal impact, championing a future where opulence and positive global change coexist. With a foundation built on excellence, innovation, and sustainability, the Trust is dedicated to redefining the luxury experience, supporting a legacy of wellness, prosperity, and philanthropy.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, endorsements, or investment strategies. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory Considerations and Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. Investors are encouraged to consult with legal and financial advisors prior to making investment decisions.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. McWhorter Foundation has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

