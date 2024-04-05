RE: Lane Closure I-89 SB at MM 89.2 in South Burlington
Both lanes of travel have reopened. Drive safe.
Interstate 89 SB at MM 89.2 in South Burlington is reduced to one lane due to a disabled tractor trailer.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.