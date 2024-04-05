Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,444 in the last 365 days.

Teck to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on April 25, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will release its first quarter 2024 earnings results before market open on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Date:  Thursday, April 25, 2024
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast:   here
Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: 416.915.3239 or 1.800.319.4610
  Quote “Teck Resources”, to join the call
Alternate, pre-register to the call for Q&A:   registration link 

An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Teck to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on April 25, 2024

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more