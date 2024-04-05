New year-round shelter coming to Williams Lake

CANADA, April 5 - People experiencing homelessness in Williams Lake will soon have access to 40 new shelter spaces as construction begins to repurpose the former Elks Hall into a year-round shelter.

“People who are sheltering outdoors should have access to a safe and warm place to stay,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “When this new shelter opens, 40 people experiencing homelessness will be able to access beds, basic supports and connections to essential services in the community 24/7 all year round. Bringing people indoors and providing them with supports is crucial to ensuring that people get the care they need to move out of homelessness.”

Located on 98 1st Ave. S., the two-storey building will be leased by BC Housing and renovated to meet the needs of shelter residents. To expedite renovations, work will focus on converting the upper floor into a sheltering space for residents, with occupancy expected in fall 2024.

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing $1.2 million for the renovations and $2 million in annual operating funding through the Permanent Housing Plan.

“The city is committed to working together with all organizations and stakeholders to help ensure the vulnerable population is supported, and any issues related to the operation of this temporary facility are addressed in a timely fashion,” said Surinderpal Rathor, mayor of Williams Lake.

The new location will replace the temporary shelter operating at the Hamilton Hotel, which BC Housing leased for people to stay during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Mental Health Association – Cariboo Chilcotin Branch (CMHA-CC), which manages the shelter at the hotel, will operate the new shelter and provide staffing, support and referrals to services.

“There continues to be a strong need for more shelter spaces in Williams Lake and the new 98 1st Ave. S. location will help address this,” said Tereena Donahue, executive director of CMHA-CC. “We are excited to open the space and look forward to continuing our support for the Williams Lake community.”

While shelters provide immediate relief to people experiencing homelessness, they are not a long-term solution to the homelessness crisis. Through the Belonging in BC homelessness plan, it is government’s goal to move people into permanent, stable housing. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including 75 homes in Williams Lake.

To read the Belonging in BC plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BelongingStrategy.pdf

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/