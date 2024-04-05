Press Release: Vermont Agency of Education Opens 2025 Teacher of the Year Nominations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 5, 2024 Contact: Lindsey Hedges, aoe.publicinformation@vermont.gov

Montpelier, Vt.- The Vermont Agency of Education announced today that nominations are now open for 2025 Teacher of the Year program. All Vermonters are invited and encouraged to fill out a short form to nominate a teacher to apply to be Vermont’s next Teacher of the Year.

The mission of the Vermont Teacher of the Year Program is to promote the teaching profession and recognize educators who are modeling exemplary teaching practice in Vermont’s schools. The 2024 Teacher of the Year is Aziza Malik.

“I encourage all Vermonters to nominate a special teacher who has made an impact in their lives,” said interim Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey. “Vermont Educators are the center of our education system, and the Teacher of the Year award recognizes those who exemplify excellence, dedication, and innovation in their classrooms.

The nomination link will be open through Sunday, April 14. Nominees can be either self-nominated or nominated by someone in their community. Nominated teachers can submit their application starting Monday, April 15 through Monday, May 13.

"In these challenging times, educators are facing unprecedented hurdles," said Director of Education Quality, Josh Souliere. "The Teacher of the Year program is not just about recognizing those who navigate these daily challenges, but also celebrating individuals who serve as vital role models and mentors for their peers in the field. Now, more than ever, these remarkable individuals are essential for the success of our school communities."

About the Teacher of the Year Program

Since 1964, the Agency of Education has recognized outstanding Vermont teachers through the Vermont Teacher of the Year award. The acting Teacher of the Year serves as an advocate for the teaching profession, education and students. The nominee will also represent Vermont for the National Teacher of the Year program, which includes events in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, the Teacher of the Year will be honored at the University of Vermont’s Outstanding Teacher Day in the Fall. For 40 years, UVM has recognized outstanding teachers throughout the state. The event honors educators from each supervisory union or school district, who can nominate one teacher at the elementary or middle school level, one at the secondary level, and one at the technical center level.

