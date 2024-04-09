4Amanda.org Provides Emergency Financial Aid to Cancer Patients

Cancer patient need direct fiscal support. That's why we do what we do. Coffee Helping Cancer Patients 4Amanda.org

The financial challenges that accompany a cancer diagnosis are often as crippling as the disease, and patients need help. That's why we do what we do!

A cancer diagnosis is one of the most devastating life events that patients and their families face. The financial challenges that coincide with treatment are often as crippling as the disease.” — Amanda Pagans-Hubbard