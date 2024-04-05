Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment Of Christina Estes-Werther to the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Christina Estes-Werther to the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. Ms. Estes-Werther served as deputy general counsel for Governor Jan Brewer, state elections director under Secretary of State Ken Bennett, and as a member of the Bipartisan Elections Task Force established by Governor Hobbs in 2023. She is currently a partner at Pierce Coleman, PLLC, where she serves as legal counsel for municipal governments on a variety of subjects, including election matters. She is a registered independent and a resident of Maricopa County.

“Christina Estes-Werther is among Arizona’s foremost experts in election law and administration,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “With her years of practical experience in elections at the state, county, and local level, I am confident that she will bring valuable insight to the Commission as it continues its important work during the 2024 election year.”

Ms. Estes-Werther has been appointed to replace Commissioner Damien Meyer. It marks the first appointment to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission since 2017. The Commission was created by citizen initiative in 1998 to provide for voter education and a system of clean candidate funding and campaign finance enforcement.

