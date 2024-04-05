Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Departure of a Director: Derek W. Glanvill

EXTON, Pa., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OFLX) today announces that Derek W. Glanvill, a Class 2 director, has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective April 4, 2024. The Company thanks Mr. Glanvill for his service as a director and wishes him well.
Contact: Dean W. Rivest
(610) 524-7272
