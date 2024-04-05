Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,449 in the last 365 days.

Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Departure of a Director: Derek W. Glanvill

EXTON, Pa., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OFLX) today announces that Derek W. Glanvill, a Class 2 director, has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective April 4, 2024. The Company thanks Mr. Glanvill for his service as a director and wishes him well.

Contact: Dean W. Rivest 
        (610) 524-7272

Primary Logo

You just read:

Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Departure of a Director: Derek W. Glanvill

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more