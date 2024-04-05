Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on April 16, 2024

MARYLAND, May 4 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 5, 2024

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

April 16, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 15 at 2 p.m.

The Council will receive testimony regarding the following projects under consideration by the County Council for inclusion in the FY25 Capital Budget and the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program : Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) Conveyor System Upgrade (P852501), Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) Delivery Trucks Purchase (P852502), County Fleet Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (P362505), Early Care and Education Facility Fund (P602504), Fire Station Refurbishment (P452503), Life Sciences and Technology Centers (P789057), New Organics Processing Facility (P802508), Seven Locks Road Culvert Replacement (P502513), White Oak Commercial Area Improvements and Revitalization (P762501)

Resolution to set FY25 Property Tax Credit for Income Tax Offset

Supplemental Appropriation #24-70 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools, Employee Benefits Plan $5,000,000 (Source of Funds: MCPS Unappropriated Fund Balance)

Resolution to approve FY25 Transportation Fees, Charges, and Fares

Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-65 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of General Services, Judicial Security Improvements (No. 362401), $500,000 (Source of Funds: GO Bonds)

Supplemental Appropriation #24-72 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services Shelter Services, Overflow, and Security Expansion $1,739,394 (Source of Funds: General Fund: Undesignated Reserves); and Amendment to FY24 Operating Budget Resolution 20-184, Section G, Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: The Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. and Interfaith Works, Inc.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-73 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, MoCo Pride Center, Inc., $200,000 (Source of Funds: General Fund: Undesignated Reserves); and Amendment to the FY24 Operating Budget Resolution 20-184, Section G, FY24 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: MoCo Pride Center, Inc.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).