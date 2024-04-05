PRC Pacific Envoy pays visit to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

The People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs, His Excellency, Qian Bo met with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck in Honiara on Wednesday (April 3rd 2024).

The meeting between H.E Qian Bo and Permanent Secretary Collin Beck was an opportunity to take stock of their comprehensive strategic partnership on the various areas of cooperation in the country including enhancing trade.

Discussion also focused on regional developments and international issues. Solomon Islands reaffirmed its commitment to the One China Principle as both countries looked at new areas of cooperation going forward.

Aside from the bilateral meeting, the PRC envoy also attended the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing sister relations between Jiangsu province of China and Malaita Province on Thursday (April 4th 2024) in Auki.

The Sister relationship is the third of such partnership between a Solomon Islands province and those from China since formal relations between both countries began in 2019.

In 2021, Guadalcanal Province revisited and established sister relationship with Guangdong province. In 2023, Isabel province established similar relations with Shandong province.

There are ongoing discussions by other provinces interested in establishing and formalising sister relations with other provinces in China.

The Solomon Islands government welcomes such partnership as it will further enhance and strengthen both states bilateral relationship.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE

