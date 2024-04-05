Rebuilding I-55: New bridge over Lemont Road latest improvements along vital travel, freight corridor

ILLINOIS, April 5 - Over $254 million investment enhancing safety, mobility and economic growth

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today the completion of a new bridge on Interstate 55 over Lemont Road, a project made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The $17 million bridge project will improve safety and traffic flow as part of a combined $254 million investment to deliver multiple projects along a key section of a critical travel and freight corridor.

"Rebuild Illinois projects are transforming our state's transportation system and today's announcement builds on that progress," said Gov. Pritzker. "The new bridge over Lemont Road benefits local residents who will experience less congestion and enhanced mobility, while also allowing freight to safely travel throughout the region."

The rebuilt bridge at Lemont Road also includes reconstructed ramps with I-55 that will improve traffic operations and efficiencies as well as new lighting and storm sewers. Miscellaneous punch list items and landscaping will start this spring with minimal traffic impacts.

"Stretching from Chicago to St. Louis, the I-55 corridor is one of the pillars of our interstate system and connects towns and communities up and down the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "These improvements fueled by Rebuild Illinois will not only enhance quality of life while improving safety and mobility in one part of the state, but they will also serve to strengthen our position as the country's transportation hub."

Other I-55 projects in the area made possible by Rebuild Illinois include:

Ongoing projects:

I-55 over Illinois 53 and Joliet Road

The $18 million project consists of replacing the existing I-55 bridges over Illinois 53 and Joliet Road with new wider structures, new deck overlays and approaches, resurfacing and new lighting. Work over Illinois 53 is anticipated to be completed later this spring, with Joliet Road later this fall.

The $80 million project consists of converting the existing interchange at I-55 and Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond design to improve safety and traffic flow, with the East Frontage Road relocated and reconstructed. Construction is anticipated to be completed in late fall. A previous effort completed $9 million in advance work.

Completed projects:

U.S. 52 over I-55, a $5 million project repaired the bridge joints, with a new deck overlay installed. The I-55 ramps to U.S. 52 were widened to accommodate an additional lane on each ramp. The bridge is scheduled to be painted later this spring with minimal traffic impacts.

Many other I-55 improvements in the area are programmed in IDOT's six-year multiyear program, including $200.9 million for a new interchange at Airport Road/Lockport Road and at Illinois 126 in Romeoville, as well as $143.7 million for Lorenzo Road and Illinois 129 near Braidwood. Also programmed is $90.4 million for reconstruction and widening of U.S. 52 from River Road to Houbolt Road in Joliet and Shorewood, which will improve connections to and from I-55.

Across the state, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Accomplishments through 2023 of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $13.6 billion of improvements statewide on 5,659 miles of highway, 578 bridges and 862 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.