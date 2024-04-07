XCC-ZXZ Group Acquires Majority Stake in WJB Automotive LLC, Fueling Future Growth and Synergy
Zhejiang XCC Group Co Ltd (603667:Zhejiang XCC Group Co Ltd (603667))LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, GLOBAL, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move that marks a new chapter for both entities, WJB Automotive LLC, a leader in the North American Hub and Bearings business since 1992, has announced that the XCC-ZXZ Group has acquired a majority stake in the company. This partnership not only strengthens WJB Automotive's financial position but also sets the stage for significant innovations and expansions in its operations and product offerings, especially with the launch of the new Commercial Brand, InMotion Automotive Parts.
The XCC-ZXZ Group, a global leader in automotive parts manufacturing, brings to the table a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to quality and innovation. This majority investment is a testament to the synergy between the two companies, aimed at driving forward their shared vision for excellence in the global automotive parts industry.
**CEO Insights:**
**Mr. Zhang Feng, CEO of XCC-ZXZ**, shared his vision for the partnership, echoing the wisdom of the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus: "The sun is new every day." This perspective, also Mr. Zhang's life motto, underlines the critical importance of adaptability and innovation in today’s fast-paced world.
Following Mr. Zhang's insights, **Mr. James Bai, CEO of WJB Automotive**, expressed his alignment with this forward-thinking approach. "A business must evolve with the changing times, reinvigorate itself, stay in step with market development, and look to the future to truly grasp opportunities," Mr. Bai emphasized. This mindset is pivotal to WJB Automotive's strategic direction, resonating with XCC-ZXZ's commitment to embracing change and fostering continuous improvement.
**Synergistic Growth and Expansion:**
This merger of WJB Automotive’s market acumen and the XCC-ZXZ Group’s manufacturing excellence is expected to catalyze growth, broaden market reach, and spur product innovation. The collaboration is set to drive forward the automotive industry, delivering state-of-the-art automotive parts and solutions globally.
**InMotion Automotive Parts:**
In the spotlight of this venture is InMotion Automotive Parts, WJB Automotive's New Commercial Brand. This initiative is set to revolutionize the market with pioneering products and commercial-grade applications, leveraging the combined expertise and resources of both companies.
This majority stake acquisition by XCC-ZXZ in WJB Automotive symbolizes more than an investment; it represents a strategic synergy aimed at achieving excellence and innovation in the automotive aftermarket, inspired by a shared philosophy of adaptability and progress.
**About WJB Automotive LLC:**
Since its foundation in 1992, WJB Automotive LLC has been at the forefront of the North American automotive aftermarket, providing superior automotive products and solutions.
**About XCC-ZXZ Group:**
A global authority in automotive manufacturing, the XCC-ZXZ Group is celebrated for its unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and industry leadership.
WJB Automotive LLC
