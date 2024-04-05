News Release – HI-EMA HOSTS GOVERNOR’S HURRICANE TABLETOP EXERCISE

Posted on Apr 5, 2024 in Newsroom

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY HOSTS GOVERNOR’S HURRICANE TABLETOP EXERCISE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 4, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) conducted a Governor’s Hurricane Tabletop Exercise (TTX) in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to enhance preparedness for a potential catastrophic incident. The state’s top officials gathered at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center to discuss coordination and response strategies, focusing on integrating community partners.

Today’s event is part of a three-phase exercise focusing on response and resiliency, as well as recovery. These exercises help to identify gaps in preparedness, test communication systems, and improve coordination among all levels of government.

“This tabletop exercise is a reminder that we all must be prepared for the potential of any emergency,” Governor Josh Green, M.D said. “My department directors and staff use this exercise to help identify our collective responsibilities to make Hawaiʻi ready in the event of a disaster or emergency.”

During the TTX, FEMA, state agencies and county officials assessed their capabilities within their departments to effectively navigate a unified and coordinated operational plan that integrates the many challenges facing communities during a crisis.

“This training is a critical step for Hawaiʻi’s readiness and ability to respond to and recover from a hurricane or other catastrophic events,” Maj. General Kenneth Hara, Adjutant General of the State Department of Defense said. “By collaborating with FEMA and our state officials, we can not only identify areas for improvement and enhance our overall readiness and resilience, but also coordinate and improve our approach to consequence management.”

By working together, state and county agencies can more effectively align resources, share information, and respond to emergencies in a timely and efficient manner. “The coordinated efforts between FEMA, state agencies, and county emergency management departments are essential in ensuring the safety and security of Hawaiʻi’s visitors and kamaʻāina. Additionally, we can all better prepare for, respond to, and recover from disaster, ultimately saving lives and protecting property,” James Barros, HI-EMA Administrator said.

