State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet April 16 and April 17 in Dobson (Surry County) and by Teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17 at the Surry County Service Center in Dobson. The public may attend in-person or listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT: State Water Infrastructure Authority Meeting

WHEN: Tues., April 16, 2:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. and Wed., April 17, 9:00 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

WHERE: Surry County Service Center, 915 E. Atkins St., Dobson NC 27107 (and via WebEx)

AGENDA / MEETING DOCUMENTS

To listen to the meeting via WebEx or by phone:

(Day 1) WebEx link for Tues., April 16, 2:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=md5d7da3f2600e75c77534045960d3360

Password: NCDWI

Call-In #: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 2430 310 9322

(Day 2) WebEx link for Wed., April 17, 9:00 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mf8b4a414f93d1f5950b5604a4c98f854

Password: NCDWI

Call-In #: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 2421 960 0534

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

Learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority here.