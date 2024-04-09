Dr. Martin Emele Transitions to Full-Time Role as European Director at Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) is delighted to announce a significant development in its leadership team. Dr. Martin Emele, formerly the Vice President of Cybersecurity Public Affairs and Governmental Relations at the Bosch Group and serving as the European Director since June 15, 2021, will transfer to Auto-ISAC and assume a full-time position as the European Director at Auto-ISAC Europe, effective July 1, 2024.
Dr. Emele's transition from Bosch to Auto-ISAC marks a pivotal moment in strengthening the organization's European presence and advancing cybersecurity initiatives within the automotive industry. With over 15 years of dedicated experience in automotive cybersecurity, Dr. Emele brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to his new role.
In his new full-time capacity, Dr. Emele will spearhead the establishment and growth of the European Branch of Auto-ISAC. His vision is to foster a collaborative environment where automotive OEMs, suppliers, and other stakeholders work together to address security concerns efficiently. Dr. Emele emphasized the importance of global cooperation in combating cyber threats, stating, "We must unite as a global community to enhance our customers' protection and bolster organizational resilience because attackers don’t stop at borders."
Under Dr. Emele's continued leadership, Auto-ISAC Europe will prioritize acquisition of new European members and building strong partnerships with European cybersecurity companies, industry associations, and government agencies. This includes close collaboration with entities such as the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), European Automobile Manufacturer Association (ACEA) and the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA).
Kevin Tierney, Chairman, Auto-ISAC, and Chief Cybersecurity Officer at General Motors, expressed confidence in Dr. Emele's appointment, stating, "Dr. Emele's transition to a full-time role at Auto-ISAC reflects our commitment to fostering top-tier talent within our organization. His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in driving collaborative efforts to strengthen cybersecurity practices across Europe."
Auto-ISAC reaffirms its commitment to promoting cybersecurity best practices and information sharing globally. Dr. Martin Emele's appointment as European Director heralds a new chapter in Auto-ISAC's journey towards enhancing cybersecurity resilience in the automotive industry.
The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to address vehicle cybersecurity, and operates as a central hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence-sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
Auto-ISAC’s 2024 Europe Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for June 11-13, 2024, and hosted by BMW in the BMW-Welt in Munich, Germany. To register or become a sponsor of the Summit, please visit 2024 Europe Cybersecurity Summit.
Auto-ISAC’s 8th Annual Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for October 22-23, 2024, hosted by Booz Allen Hamilton in Detroit, MI and virtually. To register or become a sponsor of the Summit, please visit 2024 Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit.
Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
Michael Shokouhi
Auto-ISAC
michaelshokouhi@automotiveisac.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn