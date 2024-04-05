CNO visits PACFLT, Stresses Importance of Indo-Pacific Region

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti visited Hawaii to preside over the U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) Change of Command, and stress the importance of the Indo-Pacific region to U.S. national security, April 3-4.

While in Hawaii, Franchetti toured and received updates on the Navy’s largest infrastructure construction project to-date, Dry Dock 5 at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), and held bi-lateral engagements with her Head of Navy counterparts in the region.

“Our nation is counting on us to operate forward to preserve the peace, to respond in crisis and to win decisively in war if called to do so. I could not be more proud of this Fleet. I could not be more proud of our Navy team,” Franchetti said. “No other Navy in the world can train, deploy and sustain such a lethal, combat credible force at the scope and scale and tempo that we do.”

Presiding over the PACFLT change of command, where Adm. Stephen Koehler relieved Adm. Samuel J. Paparo Jr., CNO reflected on the significance of this transition. She highlighted the importance of appointing the right leaders to the right positions at the right time to accelerate warfighting advantages and strengthen relationships with Allies and partners.

“You pushed us to think, act and operate differently, and double down on our three priority focus areas. First, we focus on Warfighting - delivering decisive combat power alongside our joint allied, and partner teammates. Second, we focus on our warfighters - that's the Pacific Fleet, that's the joint force - by strengthening our Navy Team. And third, we focus on the foundations that support both of them by investing in our bases and our infrastructure, and by investing in our relationships, right here in Hawaii, and all around the world,” Franchetti said to Paparo before presenting him with his award.

She then told Kohler, “You know this theater, and you are a warfighter’s warfighter, who knows how to build strong teams to get after our critical mission here in the Indo-Pacific at this critical time in our nation's history. There is no one more ready to lead this Fleet. I am absolutely confident that you are the right person at the right time to lead our sailors in the Indo-Pacific.”

Franchetti saw the progress made on Dry Dock 5, the first dry dock built in Pearl Harbor since 1943. It’s designed for a projected service life of 150 years and to accommodate the maintenance needs of Virginia-class submarines.

Franchetti emphasized the strategic importance of Dry Dock 5, highlighting her focus on the foundation that supports the Navy, investment in maritime infrastructure and its role in sustaining the readiness of naval forces, which ensures the Navy remains equipped to face challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

“Dry Dock 5 is a critical capability for our nation, and it’s great that you are working together to make sure it delivers on time to support our asymmetric capability – the Virginia-class submarine,” Franchetti said. “It’s good to see the construction work progress that has occurred since I last visited; I hope you’re all proud of the work you’re getting started on, and I appreciate your sense of urgency to make sure we have it done on time.”

The U.S. Navy operates four public shipyards; PHNSY & IMF is located in the heart of the Pacific and is the only U.S. owned dry dock located outside the continental United States. The upgrades at PHNSY & IMF are in line with upgrades happening across all four public shipyards as part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan.

Underscoring the Navy's commitment to deepening our security relationships with regional allies and partners, and collaborating on issues of mutual interest and concern based on our shared values and goals to safeguard the international rules-based order, Franchetti held office calls with Adm. Ryō Sakai, Chief of Staff Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force; Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci, Flag Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy; and Rear Adm. Sean Wat, Chief of Navy, Republic of Singapore.

“Our Navy is the world’s premier all-domain warfighting force, made even more effective through our strong relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Franchetti. “This region remains America’s foremost priority, and that is why no matter what is happening around the world, the United States Navy continues to deploy and operate forward here in the Indo-Pacific.”