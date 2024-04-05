Gaza: Six Months into the Conflict, More Than 1 Million People Are on Brink of Famine

April 5, 2024

Occupied Palestinian Territories (Gaza & the West Bank) Population: 5.2 million

People in Need: 2.1 million Our Impact People Helped Last Year: 820,049

Our Team: 89 employees

Program Start: 2002

Action Against Hunger Launches New Supplementary Nutrition Program, Reiterates Calls for an Immediate and Permanent Ceasefire It has been six months since the start of the conflict in Gaza and one million Palestinians continue to face the imminent threat of famine. 85% of Gazan people have been displaced from their homes. With one in three children acutely malnourished and more than half of the population at immediate risk of famine, Action Against Hunger is launching a nutrition program in Gaza that aims to provide children and breastfeeding women with supplementary nutrients every month.

In Gaza, sewage from improvised tents flood the streets.

“Despite extremely challenging security conditions, since the start of the conflict, Action Against Hunger has reached over 800,000 people in Gaza with food, water, and sanitation and hygiene services. Sadly, even more support is needed since the catastrophe in Gaza is worsening,” said Dr. Charles E. Owubah, Action Against Hunger CEO. “We can prevent the worst outcome—famine—with greater humanitarian access to people in need, additional funding, and an immediate and permanent ceasefire. We must do everything we can to alleviate this unimaginable suffering.”

Action Against Hunger teams have distributed more than 1000 bedding sets to families. Each set is composed of four mattresses, four blankets, one mat, and six pillows.

Famine Imminent in Gaza “We’ve been working in Gaza for 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” warns Vincent Stehli, Action Against Hunger’s Director of Operations. “80% of the children have infectious diseases; 70% have diarrhea. They don’t have enough food. Health services can’t function. It’s a perfect mix for malnutrition to have devastating impacts. This is just the beginning.”

81% of households lack access to safe and clean water and in northern Gaza, people go days and nights without eating. Action Against Hunger staff in Gaza have been direct witnesses to the overcrowded shelters and the astonishing number of children alone and trapped with nowhere safe to go.

In Gaza, 75% of solid waste is dumped, with no controls or sanitation services.

“Malnutrition, dehydration, and starvation target the most vulnerable,” said Natalia Anguera, Action Against Hunger’s Head of Operations for the Middle East. “The risk is much higher for young children. Women in Gaza are struggling to breastfeed. Any effort to ensure access to safe drinking water should also include efforts to supply ready-to-use formula for infants who are not breastfed.” In Gaza, 75% of solid waste is dumped, with no controls or sanitation services. The streets are flooded with sewage water, conditions that are ripe for an explosion of deadly diseases such as cholera.

In Gaza, 50% of households are experiencing catastrophic levels of hunger, which is the most severe crisis level. Within the next four months, 7 out of 10 Gazans in the north will be at risk of famine. Our teams have been distributing food, water, hygiene kits, bedding, and other necessities.