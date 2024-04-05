Submit Release
Cloudticity Awarded on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List

Cloudticity has been awarded on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudticity, a digital enablement for healthcare, has been awarded on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 4th, 2024, and can be viewed on the FT.com website.

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022. The creation of the ranking was based on a four-step process:

- Application Phase: More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register. Only companies that met various criteria could apply for the ranking.

- Research Phase: Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of over 1000 publicly listed companies in the Americas, and added high-profile companies that met the criteria of minimum revenues in 2019 and 2022, independence and organic growth to the list.

- Evaluation Phase: The compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies.

- Ranking: The top 500 companies that met various criteria were ranked. The minimum growth rate to be included was 9.00%

Based on the results of the study, Cloudticity is ecstatic to be recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"Being recognized by the Financial Times as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies is a significant honor for us at Cloudticity. It reflects the hard work, innovation, and deep trust our clients have in us to spearhead their digital transformations. At Cloudticity, our core mission is to leverage technology to make healthcare more efficient and accessible. This recognition from the Financial Times energizes us to continue innovating and expanding the boundaries of healthcare through cloud technology." -Gerry Miller, CEO & Founder, Cloudticity

ABOUT CLOUDTICITY:
Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud’s full potential. Through advanced software solutions and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create and scale next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure.

Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:
- The first patient portal
- The first health information exchange
- The first FISMA high deployment
- The first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system
- The first Covid-19 registry for a state health department

Liz White
Cloudticity
+1 855-980-2144
