Single lane closure on Kaumualii Hwy near Kikiaola Boat Harbor will be in effect 24/7

Posted on Apr 5, 2024

The single lane closure on Kaumualii Hwy (Route 50) in the vicinity of Kikiaola Boat Harbor for road repairs will be in effect 24/7 from Friday, April 5 until further notice due to failure of a culvert under the highway. Traffic is currently being maintained in both directions through alternating traffic control (contraflow). Please drive slowly and with caution through the area and follow the directions of the flaggers.