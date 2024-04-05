VADOC Announces Memorial Service Details for Heroic K-9 Rivan

Agency News

Agency News April 05, 2024

On Tuesday, April 2, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) lost one of its K-9s, Rivan, who was killed in the line of duty while he protected his assigned Corrections Officer, staff, and inmates at Sussex I State Prison.

To honor Rivan’s courage and sacrifice, the VADOC is hosting a memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at the VADOC’s Academy for Staff Development – Crozier in Goochland County.

“This memorial service provides a formal opportunity for our corrections team and our public safety partners across Virginia and the nation to say goodbye,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The outpouring of heartfelt support our agency has received so far has truly been humbling. Thank you to those from around the Commonwealth and United States who have paid tribute to Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields and shared their condolences for Rivan.”

In-person service attendance is intended for VADOC employees, its public safety partners, and the news media. Members of the public and those who are unable to attend can watch from anywhere via a livestream.

Details for Rivan’s Memorial Service:

Time and Date:

1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024

Location:

Virginia Department of Corrections Academy for Staff Development – Crozier

1900 River Road West

Crozier, VA 23039

RSVP:

To ensure the VADOC has an accurate account of our public safety partners who are planning to attend, we ask anyone outside of the VADOC to email Jennifer Bray (Jennifer.Bray@VADOC.Virginia.gov) by 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Please indicate the number of people in your party and whether you will be accompanied by a K-9.

Live Streaming:

The VADOC will publish a live stream of Rivan’s service for the general public. Please check back for more details closer to the service.

News Media:

A limited number of news media members are welcome to attend the service. Please email Kyle Gibson (Kyle.Gibson@vadoc.virginia.gov) by 5 p.m. EDT Monday, April 8, 2024 and include your company’s name and the number of people requested to attend from each outlet.

*Note: Due to space restrictions, live satellite or microwave truck shots will not be permitted. Additional information will follow for those who confirm attendance.

Directions:

The VADOC urges those unfamiliar with the Academy for Staff Development – Crozier to use GPS routing to 1900 River Road West, Crozier, VA 23039.

Please note that the VADOC has three academies. The location for Rivan’s memorial service is in Crozier, Goochland County, not in Capron or Marion.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s “Virginia 511” provides detailed information about traffic conditions across the Commonwealth.

Nearby Airports:

Richmond International Airport

Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport