Sixth Edition of OSCE Mission Media Fellowship Programme starts in Prishtinë/Priština

The sixth edition of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo Media Fellowship Programme, an annual initiative designed to enhance skills of young journalists in a rapidly evolving media landscape and establish a network of fellow journalists from diverse communities, started on 4 April in Prishtinë/Priština.

Eight participating journalists from across Kosovo will engage with local journalist associations, public broadcasters, press councils, and investigative media outlets in Prishtinë/Priština and Belgrade from 13 to 18 May 2024. In the second phase of the programme, the journalists will visit Tirana and Podgorica in September and will meet with media outlets and institutions there.

During the programme, the young journalists will gain first-hand insights into professional reporting standards, journalism ethics, qualitative reporting techniques, media and information literacy, and adherence to codes of ethics.

Arlinda Osmanaj, National Programme Officer at the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, said that the Media Fellowship Programme serves as a guiding opportunity, bringing together young journalists from diverse communities, and equips fellows with essential tools and networks needed for success in today's dynamic media landscape through facilitating connections with esteemed journalists and experts.

“Having witnessed the journeys of numerous fellows, I am truly delighted to see these young and talented journalists carve their paths in this sacred profession. As they embark on their journalistic endeavours, these individuals are poised to become pivotal voices, shaping public discourse, defending press freedom, and safeguarding access to trustworthy information," Osmanaj said.

This year's selected journalists include, Adelina Ahmeti, Kallxo.com; Antigone Isufi, Prishtina Insight; Rrezon Gashi, KOHA; Arbreshe Uka, Klan Kosova; Sandra Dobrić, Kontakt Plus; Edona Vuçiterna, Klan Kosova; Predrag Perović, Radio Kosovska Mitrovica; and Biljana Vlašković, KoSSev.

The fellowship programme, launched in 2017, serves as a platform to nurture local journalistic talent while advancing gender equality in the field, and is another Mission commitment in its work to support media development and foster a vibrant and diverse journalistic landscape in Kosovo. So far, it has welcomed 46 journalists from diverse communities in Kosovo, each contributing unique perspectives and experiences to the Media Fellowship Alumni.