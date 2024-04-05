Pricing I/O Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Financial Times
We are thrilled to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pricing I/O, a leading B2B SaaS pricing consultancy, has been recognized as one of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024 by the Financial Times. The company ranked on the prestigious list with an impressive 888% absolute growth rate and a 114.60% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2022.
Founded in 2019, Pricing I/O has quickly established itself as a trusted expert in the monetization space, helping over 300 SaaS companies create more than $400 million in total value (ARR). The company's unique Pricing Design Program combines research, consulting, and coaching to help clients develop winning pricing models and build in-house pricing expertise.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas," said Marcos Rivera, CEO and Pricing Coach at Pricing I/O. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us to help them unlock growth through effective pricing strategies."
The Financial Times' Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 list, compiled in partnership with Statista, ranks the top 500 companies in the Americas based on their revenue growth between 2019 and 2022. The ranking provides insight into the region's most innovative and rapidly expanding businesses.
For more information about Pricing I/O and its services, please visit https://pricingio.com/.
Eric Smith
Pricing I/O
eric@pricingio.com