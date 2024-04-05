U.S firms seek investment opportunities in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 5 - Washington D.C — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái, welcomed the interest of nearly 30 top U.S. companies across various sectors and emphasised the favorable investment environment for American businesses in Việt Nam.

Khái made his remarks in a recent business dialogue held by the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC) and the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) that there is a growing interest among U.S. companies to invest in Việt Nam.

The discussions between Vietnamese and American officials highlighted the strong desire of U.S. enterprises to tap into Vietnam's thriving market. Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái engaged with prominent American figures, including John Podesta, Jared Bernstein, and Nisha Biswa, showcasing Việt Nam's readiness to support U.S. business ventures.

The focus of the discussions revolved around collaboration in clean energy development, technology transfer, and financial support mechanisms. Việt Nam expressed its commitment to nurturing the semiconductor industry and facilitating expansion opportunities for leading U.S. corporations such as Intel, Dell, Apple, and Boeing.

Both sides recognised the significance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and positioned Việt Nam as a prime investment destination with a dynamic economy and supportive government policies. There is optimism about deepening cooperation and realizing the full potential of bilateral trade and investment opportunities in the future.

In conclusion, the engagements between Việt Nam and the United States underscored the mutual interest in strengthening economic ties. Việt Nam is ready to welcome and support American businesses seeking investment opportunities in its vibrant and rapidly growing market. - VNS