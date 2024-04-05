Việt Nam, China’s Sichuan promote trade, investment ties

VIETNAM, April 5 -

HÀ NỘI — A conference on promoting commerce, investment and trade connectivity between Vietnam and China’s Sichuan province was held in Hà Nội on April 5, providing an opportunity to enhance bilateral cooperation and import-export of farm produce, aquatic products, and pharmaceutical materials.

Attending the conference were representatives from 15 Chinese enterprises and 60 Vietnamese firms operating in various sectors such as manufacturing, import-export, agriculture, pharmaceutical materials, food processing, logistics, construction, and investment.

In his opening speech, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Le Hoang Tai described the event as one of the concrete activities to implement Vietnamese and Chinese high-ranking leaders' directions on deepening practical cooperation.

Tai noted economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and the Chinese province of Sichuan has yet to fully reflect the potential of both sides.

Official statistics showed that last year, trade between the two sides only reached 11 billion USD, accounting for a very modest proportion of the two countries’ total value.

Lei Xuejie, Vice President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Sichuan Council, said the provincial delegation's current visit to Vietnam mainly aims to participate in an international trade fair held in Hanoi, which features over 30 professionally organised sessions covering such fields as electronics, healthcare, food, and biotechnological infrastructure.

Sichuan will continue to enhance related promotion, connectivity, and cooperation based on the two sides’ mutual needs, she said.

Lei noted the conference was an opportunity for both sides to achieve their economic goals. — VNS